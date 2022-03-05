Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $72.60

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of APLS opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,519 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

