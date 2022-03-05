Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $49.20

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Boston Scientific stock remained flat at $$43.96 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,015,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

