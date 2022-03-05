Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $296.00

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CACI International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock traded up $12.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.24. 348,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,302. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.18 and its 200 day moving average is $266.89. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.22 and a 52 week high of $305.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

