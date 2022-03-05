Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $296.00

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CACI International stock traded up $12.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.24. 348,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,302. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.18 and its 200 day moving average is $266.89. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.22 and a 52 week high of $305.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.
About CACI International (Get Rating)
CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.
