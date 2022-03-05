Analysts Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Target Price at GBX 520.83

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMDS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 297.60 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.45. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 294.70 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Alina Kessel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($25,962.70).

DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.