Analysts Set Expectations for Conformis, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conformis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.70 on Friday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Conformis by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

