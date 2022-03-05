Analysts Set Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target at $40.13

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FLNC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,041,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,129,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

