Analysts Set Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT at $5.86

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.49. 780,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,075 shares of company stock worth $177,047. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

