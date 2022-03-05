Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT at $50.17

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

