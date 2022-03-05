Analysts Set Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT at $31.20

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 71,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,867. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

