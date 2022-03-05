Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Target Price at $38.20

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,302. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

