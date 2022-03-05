Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target at $4.13

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MGDPF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

