Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$55.11

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.60.

Several research firms recently commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,332 in the last 90 days.

TOU stock traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$51.16. 2,174,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,461. The firm has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.73. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.21 and a 1-year high of C$53.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

