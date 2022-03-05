Analysts Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $35.62

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.62.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

