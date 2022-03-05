Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

