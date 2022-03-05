Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.54 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 138.54 ($1.86). 83,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 77,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

Anexo Group Company Profile (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

