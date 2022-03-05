Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.68. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 18,991 shares trading hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 79,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 144,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

