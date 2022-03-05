Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.68. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 18,991 shares trading hands.
The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
