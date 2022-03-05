Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.18. 55,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 107,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

