Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 102,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

