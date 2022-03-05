Anthony Y. Sun Sells 10,471 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $521,351.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after buying an additional 87,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

