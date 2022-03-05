Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,404.61

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,404.61 ($18.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,651 ($22.15). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,541 ($20.68), with a volume of 1,392,337 shares trading hands.
ANTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($18.77).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,404.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
