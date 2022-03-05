Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,404.61

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,404.61 ($18.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,651 ($22.15). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,541 ($20.68), with a volume of 1,392,337 shares trading hands.

ANTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($18.77).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,404.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

