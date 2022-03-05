Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. AON posted sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

NYSE:AON opened at $293.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $37,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

