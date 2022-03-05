APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

APA opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

