Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

APLS opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

