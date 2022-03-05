Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

APLS opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

