Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Up 84.0% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

APEMY remained flat at $$53.81 on Friday. 216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. Aperam has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 38.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.13%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

