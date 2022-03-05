ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $28.74 million and $900,032.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.21 or 0.06749349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.43 or 1.00025752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 101,350,148 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

