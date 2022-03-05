Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

