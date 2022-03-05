Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $134,270.41 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 3,593 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $134,270.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3,433.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apria by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apria by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apria by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Apria by 11.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.