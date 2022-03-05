Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

ABUS opened at $2.81 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

