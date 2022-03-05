ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.77.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$16.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.93.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

