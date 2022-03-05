Arcellx Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcellx in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

