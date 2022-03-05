Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after acquiring an additional 699,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,278,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,364,000 after acquiring an additional 396,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

