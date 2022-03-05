Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 3,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.
The stock has a market cap of $534.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.
