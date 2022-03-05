Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 3,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The stock has a market cap of $534.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

