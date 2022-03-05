Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.
About Arcosa (Get Rating)
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
