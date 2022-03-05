Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARBK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

