Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARBK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.