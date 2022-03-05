Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$2.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$725.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

