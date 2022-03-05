Arion (ARION) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Arion has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $43,069.65 and approximately $35.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.53 or 0.06686452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.88 or 1.00220408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,615,850 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

