Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $795,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arista Networks by 103,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.