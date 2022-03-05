Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 122.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

