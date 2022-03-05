Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.
Shares of ARLO opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.
In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
