Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

