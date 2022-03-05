Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,197,781 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.74. The firm has a market cap of £18.86 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00.
Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)
