Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Cowen

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Arteris alerts:

NASDAQ AIP opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27. Arteris has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.