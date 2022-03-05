Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arteris updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,859. Arteris has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

