Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arteris updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,859. Arteris has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arteris (Get Rating)
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
