Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 178259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

