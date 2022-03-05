Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 233,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,098. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73.

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

