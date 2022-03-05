Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $117.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S traded as low as $103.65 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 8773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.48.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.