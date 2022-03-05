Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

