ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT Lowered to €350.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €440.00 ($494.38) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASMIY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($492.13) to €379.00 ($425.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($393.26) to €300.00 ($337.08) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International has a 52-week low of $240.60 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.85.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

