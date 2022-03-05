Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

NYSE ASPN opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,237.7% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 99,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

