Astec Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a report released on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $47.38 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after acquiring an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.