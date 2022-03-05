Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives GBX 2,300 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.86).

AML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.15) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.91) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AML stock traded down GBX 71.40 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 785.80 ($10.54). The stock had a trading volume of 854,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,401. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 785.80 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,262 ($30.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £915.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,212.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,538.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £250,354.72 ($335,911.34). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 947 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £28,410 ($38,118.88). Insiders have acquired 27,821 shares of company stock worth $33,379,972 in the last quarter.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

